Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Beto O’Rourke’s campaign kickoff

Amy Walter:

In Texas. It's just an unbelievable amount.

So, to have $6.1 million, what he's definitely saying, as Tam pointed out, is, look, it's still there. It didn't go away because I left Texas or I left the Senate race. I still have this core group of people who support me and are willing to write me these checks. And you all better get ready for more of this potentially to come.

The thing that is really going to be tested in these next few weeks is his durability on the trail. He was tested in Texas. He ran against Ted Cruz. There was a lot of national attention there. That's very different than running for president of the United States.

In some ways, this reminds me a little bit about the Obama — when he first — the Obama campaign when he first started his campaign. The same criticisms being leveled were — questions being leveled at Beto came to Obama. He doesn't really have much experience. Obama won his Senate race. Beto totally lost it.

But that was the only experience that both had had. They don't have real depth of experience legislatively. Can they last in a field that has a lot of really experienced people?