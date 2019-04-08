Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Buttigieg’s values, Trump’s immigration strategy

Amy Walter:

Yes, I think Democrats do.

They want to fall in love with someone. They want to be inspired by somebody. And they don't quite know yet who to fall in love with, but Pete Buttigieg definitely is someone who's capturing their attention, in part because of — like that speech, the authenticity is just palpable.

Here he is. It's not just discussing coming out, running as an openly gay candidate. It was — in the speech, he talks about, being a young person and saying, if I could have taken a pill to get rid of whatever gay was in there, I would have done it. That's how sort of ashamed I was of who I am.

And so there's this realness here that you don't hear from candidates. It also speaks, though, to where we are at this point in politics and what certain voters are looking for on the Democratic side, somebody who's willing, not to say, I'm a demigod, I'm so impressive, that's why you should elect me president, I'm so much better than everybody else. It's, I'm so much like you.

The final thing about the values argument, Judy, is that this is the other piece of the argument he makes, not just in this speech, but in every other, which is, Republicans have been on the offense on values, Democrats have been on the defense. We need to take this issue back. We have been playing on Trump and Republicans' ground for too long. We need to be the party of values.