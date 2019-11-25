Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on impeachment public opinion, Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign

Judy Woodruff:

Will the latest entrant to the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination shake up the standings, as the impeachment process marches ahead?

Our Politics Monday duo are here to examine it all, Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and host of public radio's "Politics With Amy Walter" and Tamara Keith from NPR. She co-hosts the "NPR Politics Podcast."

Hello to both of you.

So we have a little bit of news this evening on the impeachment, the tug of war between the president and the Congress. And that is, a federal district judge ruled the president's former legal counsel Don McGahn should, must testify before lawmakers, before the Congress.

We assume there will be an appeal, Tam, but this could set a precedent for other White House and administration officials to be required to go testify before the Congress. We don't know. We haven't heard what the Intelligence Committee report is. We know the Judiciary Committee is next.

But all this raises, again, the question of the public's perception of this and where do we go.

So, Amy, to you. What are we seeing in terms of the needle moving at all in how the public is reading this?