Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on President Trump’s legacy

Amy Walter:

Right.

Judy, we have had a lot of polls that have come out this week. You know, this is the sort of typical time when the final moments of a presidency, the sort of check-in, as you said, about how people are feeling about the outgoing president and then the incoming one.

And these, of course, were all taken since the event at the Capitol on January 6. What we find is, there has been a drop in the president's overall approval rating, on average, about six points across all of these different polls.

You have some polls that show the president at historically low ratings. Pew had him at 29 percent job approval rating, others, like the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, that show him basically where he has been for most of his presidency, right around 43 percent.

But what is notable, Judy, is that, in almost every single one of these polls, 75-to-85-plus percent of Republicans consider — continue to give the president high marks, think that he has done a good job, is currently doing a good job as president.

And that matters because of its impact on the people that are sitting in Congress right now. There is not a political incentive for Republicans to distance themselves from the president. And, as Tam pointed out, this is a legacy that certainly not only is it right now not looking very good — he has one of the lowest overall approval ratings in Gallup history leaving office — but it also means that he is going to have a legacy, I think, that is going to continue to evolve even in these next few months.

Every president, right, over time sees his legacy change and evolve. But, in this case, just in the next few months, as we have these impeachment hearings, as we have hearings run by a Democratic-controlled Congress, opinions of this president could look very different at the end of the year even than they do right now.