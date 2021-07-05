Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the battle over voting rights, the fight against COVID-19

Amy Walter:

It is very tough, too, in this place which we have just been discussing, red and blue America, where blue America is seeing numbers in the 70s and 80 percent of vaccinations, red states in the much lower percentage, in some cases, 40 percent, 50 percent.

That's not something that President Biden himself is going to fix. It is going to take Republican leaders in those states to do that.

But the other piece, Judy, that really struck me is the fact that voters are giving, both Democrats and Republicans, and also independents, giving the president credit for his handling of COVID. He has something like a 64 percent, 65 percent approval rating on this issue.

And yet his overall approval rating in this "PBS NewsHour"/Marist poll and the most recent Washington Post poll still stuck at 50 percent. And what that says to me is that even an issue that — so dramatic, changed all of our lives in such an unbelievable way, so much tragedy brought upon us, it — and we are now hopefully looking at the end of this — we really are in a very different place this Fourth of July than we were last year.

And still voters are as divided as ever on the issue about COVID and whether they should give President Biden not just credit on COVID, but for being a president who is doing the right thing.