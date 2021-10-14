Targeted assassinations, violent protest crackdowns keep Iraqi voters away from polls

Judy Woodruff:

Iraq's recent elections were in large part driven by a protest movement that erupted two years ago, denouncing government corruption and lack of services.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is vying for a second term, while trying to balance relations with the U.S., which still has 2, 500 troops in Iraq, and Iran, which supports powerful militia in Iraq.

But many Iraqis are disappointed that Kadhimi hasn't delivered on promises to rein in armed groups linked to Iran or to prosecute the killers of protesters who rose up against the government in 2019.

Special correspondent Simona Foltyn investigated the case of one prominent protester assassinated in May and what it tells us about Iraq's deadly politics.