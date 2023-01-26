Tensions rise after Israeli forces kill several Palestinians during West Bank raid

Geoff Bennett:

As we reported, today was the deadliest day in the occupied West Bank in two decades. Israeli forces raided Jenin this morning and killed nine people.

In response, the Palestinian Authority cut security coordination with Israel. And, this evening, there were reports of rocket fire into Israel from Gaza, which is controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The West Bank raid coincided with an announcement that Secretary of State Tony Blinken will travel to Israel and the West Bank next week.

Nick Schifrin looks at U.S. policy priorities and the tense Holy Land he will soon visit.