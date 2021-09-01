Texas is using sovereign immunity to restrict abortions. Why is the Supreme Court silent?

John Yang:

Judy, the new law bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually after about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women are even aware they are pregnant. It also puts enforcement of the law into the hands of private citizens, not officials like county or district attorneys.

In a statement, President Biden called that provision outrageous, and said the law "will significantly impair women's access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes."

Mary Ziegler is a Florida State University law professor and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe V. Wade to the Present."

Mary Ziegler, thanks for being with us.

That provision that says the law is enforced by private citizens filing civil lawsuits, and specifically bans officials, government officials, from getting involved in those lawsuits, why is that significant?

Mary Ziegler, Florida State University College of Law: This is Texas' attempt to make it impossible to sue anyone to challenge the constitutionality of this suit.

The state's trying to shield itself using a doctrine called sovereign immunity that allows people to sue states only if they're targeting the official who enforces a law they think is unconstitutional. But, obviously, Texas is saying there is no such official to sue, so there's no way to bring this constitutional challenge to court.

This is Texas' bid, if you will, to ban abortion in the state without legal risk.