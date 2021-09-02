Texas women seeking abortions after 6 weeks have few out-of-state options

Ashley Lopez:

I mean, there is a lot of frustration and sadness among people who work in abortion clinics, that they see it that their job is to help people in need of an abortion. This is what they do. So they feel like they can't keep — they can't help the people they want help.

And, already — I visited one clinic, and, as of that morning — I was there around 11:00 a.m. — they had seen 11 people, and were only able to schedule three people for an actual procedure. So, the other eight had to be turned away. And they tell me those conversations are tough.

A lot of people don't really pay attention to the news as closely as probably you and I do. So they probably woke up Wednesday morning not knowing they had fewer abortion rights than they did the day before. So coming into a clinic was probably a big surprise for them and finding out that they were out of time.

And abortion — an abortion provider told me that he was actually pretty stunned at how few people knew this was coming down the pike. So it's a lot of frustration and sadness. And even, despite all this, I have heard staff members say they plan to wait this all out as long as they can. They are committed to this work.

So there's also a bit of resolve there too.