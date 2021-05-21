The bigger battle at stake in the Apple and Epic Games showdown

Stephen Nellis:

So that's right, Lisa.

I think it's really important to distinguish two things here. First is the actual trial that's at hand here. And, as you say, that does hinge on actually some fairly arcane and technical legal issues.

Mainly, the first thing you have to decide, whether you call somebody monopoly or not, is, what is the market that we're talking about? And Epic in this case is making an argument that might sound a little strange to a lot of people.

Epic is arguing, Apple has such a strong lock on its customers that those one billion iPhone users in the world are basically their own separate market. And, by definition, that means Apple has a monopoly over that market, because it controls all the software that goes onto the phone.

Now, Apple wants to frame things differently. First off, as Tim Cook said today, they feel that they compete vigorously against Android phones from Samsung, lots of brands in China. Remember, Apple is a global company, so Xiaomi and phones that people might buy there.

And then, more to the point, Apple is saying, well, wait a minute, this case is about video games, and about where you can pay to play "Fortnite." And they're also trying to make the argument that in this particular case, they face plenty of competition, because gamers can and do go play "Fortnite" on their Xbox, or their PlayStation, on their gaming P.C. rig, and can pay for those payments there.

So, that's all what this legal case is about. But what I think is important is to remember that that's separate from the larger discussion about antitrust issues and technology platforms.

So, legal experts have said that Epic has an uphill battle here in the case. But what this is doing is generating a lot of record in the court documents and the testimony that Tim Cook is giving today that U.S. Congress, that lawmakers in Europe are going to look at and decide, wait a minute, maybe what Apple is doing is within the bounds of current antitrust law, but what if we want to change those antitrust laws? What if we want to enact reform?

And so that's the bigger battle here. It's not just totally encapsulated in the specific case at hand.