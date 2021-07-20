The bipartisan infrastructure deal may be in jeopardy. Democrats have a ‘Plan B’

Lisa Desjardins:

I will say things have changed quickly on the Hill even just today since I walked in.

We have confirmation from the attending physician of the U.S. Capitol that there have been cases of the coronavirus, the Delta variant, here in the Capitol that have been detected. And they have been detected among previously vaccinated staffers and one member of Congress. That's Vern Buchanan of Florida, a Republican.

And so these are breakthrough cases that we're experiencing at the Capitol. And I will say there is one concern here especially is that we're in an era where most everyone in the Capitol has not been wearing masks because the vaccination rates here are generally high, though we do know, among especially House Republicans, it's expected that they were lower than average.

So there's no masking here. There has been relatively little testing. And here comes this news that we have a variant spreading around. We know some Texas Democrat, state lawmakers who came here last week tested positive. They associated with some staffers here at the Capitol.

We don't know if that's the reason for all of this breakthrough. But I want to show you the line for testing today at the Capitol. It was the longest I have ever seen during this entire pandemic. So what you see at the Capitol now is something I think you're seeing across the nation.

Of course, this is the crossroads of the nation. Members are from all over the country here. People are re-masking here at the Capitol. Senator McConnell said today people need to get vaccinated or they are risking another shutdown.