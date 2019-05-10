The brutal ‘industrial enterprise’ of black-market tiger trafficking

Terrence McCoy:

I mean, that was the big question that we had when we first started off with this, was, what on earth do people want tigers for, one of the most iconic of species?

And what we found was some of the qualities that make the tiger so iconic have also been its undoing, that because it's so strong, because it's so ferocious, it has become something of a medicine for a lot of folks in China, for traditional Chinese medicine, that they think that all the elements that make the tiger what it is can also be used to treat human ailments.

And the other factor of this is because it's become something of a status symbol, that, if you are wealthy enough, you can actually wear tiger on you. It's a luxury item. So this has created a circumstance where people want it for both medicine and also just to show off their wealth.