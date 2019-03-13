The brutal push for peace in Afghanistan after almost 20 years of war

Judy Woodruff:

The latest round of talks between the United States and the Taliban concluded yesterday in Qatar. It is the highest-level engagement ever between the adversaries, now nearing the end of a second decade of fighting in Afghanistan.

In a moment, we will hear the Afghan government's perspective on the talks.

But, first, videographer Sebastian Rich recently sent us exclusive video of American and Afghan operations in Southern Afghanistan.

And Nick Schifrin reports on how both sides are trying to use battlefield gains to force peacemaking concessions.