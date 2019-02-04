Why New England Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick is football’s ‘greatest tactician’

Sally Jenkins:

Well, that's a very mysterious question. And it's difficult to answer.

Either one of them is like that game of Jenga, where if you pull out the wrong stick, the entire tower collapses. It's a very intriguing question, whether, without Tom Brady, Bill Belichick would have been quite the architect that he is, because Brady makes every right decision.

And that's really hard to find among NFL quarterbacks. His supreme knowledge of the game really almost matches Belichick's. On the other hand, if you took Bill Belichick away, look how many great quarterbacks, like, for instance, a Tony Romo, play the game at a high level, and yet never get to one Super Bowl.

I mean, history is replete with guys like that, who are — some of whom are even in the Hall of Fame, and yet never won the big game. So it really is the perfect storm, the fact that Tom Brady wound up on that team.

But it's also, I think, ultimately a testament to Bill Belichick's knowledge of drafting good unsung players. I think, without that knowledge, Tom Brady's never on that team in the first place. And so you might come down a little bit on the side of Belichick as the most essential personality in that franchise.