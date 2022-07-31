The double life of civil rights photographer Ernest Withers

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Photographer Ernest Withers captured some of the most iconic images of the civil rights era. But Withers was also an FBI informant, funneling information to the bureau about the civil rights movement and its leaders. Journalist Wesley Lowery joins Geoff Bennett to discuss his new podcast, “Ernie's Secret.”
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.
