The Earth is at a tipping point. Here’s what’s at stake if we don’t act on climate change

William Brangham:

Well, there is real hope, but there are a lot of dark clouds on the horizon.

The U.S.' position in particular, there is no doubt that Joe Biden is in Glasgow right now with a weakened hand. Last week, a major climate tool was taken out of his toolbox by Joe Manchin. The Build Back Better has some elements that are still potent climate tools. But we know that Manchin is still dubious about that.

So it's very difficult for the United States to cajole other nations and say, act boldly on this issue, when we have a hard time doing it here in the U.S.

Same issue also applies to the other major emitters, China, India, Brazil. Their leaders are either not at Glasgow or their pledges thus far have not gotten us anywhere near where we need to be.

The important thing to take away from all of this is that the gulf between what we know needs to be done and what nations have pledged to do is unbelievably vast. And narrowing that chasm is the whole goal.