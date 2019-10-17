The EU approved Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan — but will Parliament?

Robin Niblett:

I think it's still a long shot.

I mean, this has been so compressed in time. Labor are going to feel they're being bounced into even holding a vote on this on Saturday. What he's done is created a lot of antibodies.

If he doesn't have the Democratic Unionist Party on his side, all things being equal, he's probably five votes short. And that assumes that all of those Conservatives that left the Conservative Party in disgust of him proroguing Parliament, it assumes they all come back on board.

It assumes all the really fervent Brexiteers decide this deal is good enough. Even with all of that, if he doesn't have the Democratic Unionists, if he doesn't get any Labor people voting for him, he is going to be a few votes short.

So, a critical thing for him is, can he get some of the Labor people, who represent districts that voted heavily to leave and are worried about this dragging on and on, and who don't really trust Jeremy Corbyn in any case, can he get a few of them over to vote on his side?

He only needs 15, 10, something like that, to come his way, and he might scrape it.