The ‘fairy tale’ redemption of Tiger Woods

Nick Schifrin:

Youngest golfer ever to win a major, to win all four majors, to be ranked number one, player of the year more than any other golfer, leading money winner of all time.

At his peak, Tiger Woods wasn't only considered the greatest golfer in modern history. Many considered him the greatest athlete. He changed the face of golf fundamentally, racially, and socially. At the height of his career, golf got more viewers than basketball and football.

He was one of the most famous men in the world. And then the crash from grace, dozens of affairs, the mug shot, and injuries that made him predict he would never play again.

But there he was yesterday winning the Masters, his first major in 11 years.

To talk about Tiger's comeback, I am joined by Armen Keteyian, the co-author of "Tiger Woods" and the executive producer of The Athletic.

Armen, thank you so much for being on the "NewsHour."

Talk about the arc, from the height of his stardom to that DUI photo in 2017 to yesterday. You wrote on Twitter today that Shakespeare had nothing on what we're witnessing now.