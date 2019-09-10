The fundamental policy disagreements that pushed John Bolton away from Trump

Nick Schifrin:

Well, I think there can be no doubt that he affected Iran policy.

Previous officials tried to keep the president inside the Iran nuclear deal. Bolton helped push the president out of the Iran nuclear deal. The two agreed on things like the INF Treaty, arms control.

And they also agreed on the aggressive rhetoric, even the use of Twitter that the president used. But, ultimately, the president didn't follow through on Bolton's policies. The president chose not to strike Iran. The president chose not to use the military in a more visible way as part of Venezuela policy.

And the president wants to negotiate, not only with North Korea, which Ambassador Bolton opposed, but also with Iran. And there could still be this month a meeting between President Trump and Iranian President Rouhani.

And that relates to some criticism that I heard all day today, is that Bolton tries to persuade the president, rather than present options that all of the agencies have, as the National Security Council is designed to do.

Other people say, no, there was some proper procedures followed, especially on topics like China. But, at the end of the day, this disagreement wasn't only policy, but personality.

A former senior official told us today that Bolton would travel alone to try and kind of stay out of the sight of the president, because the president simply didn't like Bolton on a personal level very much.

And that means, while Bolton did have a huge impact initially, especially with Iran, the president, at the end of the day, didn't follow through on Bolton's policies.