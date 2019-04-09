The hidden risks of suicide and depression for seniors living in long-term care

Judy Woodruff:

By the year 2030, one in five Americans will be a senior citizen. And, as baby boomers age, many will eventually enter long-term care.

That move brings difficult choices and challenges for both seniors and their families. Among the less discussed is an increased risk of both depression and suicide for those moving into or living in long-term care.

Special correspondent Cat Wise reports on this difficult topic. It's part of a partnership with Kaiser Health News.