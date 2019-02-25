The latest campaign moves from a crowded early field of 2020 Democrats

Confirmed and potential candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination have begun making appearances in states with early primaries. Judy Woodruff runs down the current list of contenders and how they have been interacting with voters so far.
Judy Woodruff:
It is a crowded group of Democrats vying to take on President Trump in 2020. The road to the Oval Office begins in a handful of key primary states, and the candidates are already out in full force.
It is a question hovering over this Democratic 2020 field, whether you're Elizabeth Warren stumping over the weekend in New Hampshire or Kamala Harris in Iowa, how to balance appealing to progressives in the party vs. the moderates.
Today, Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, made her own stand on her own campaign's financing. She says she's swearing off — quote — "fancy receptions or big-money raisers, only with people who can write the big checks."
The broader issue of political influence was part of her Granite State pitch this weekend.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.:
The time has come that we have to acknowledge that a government that works only for the rich and powerful is corrupt.
Judy Woodruff:
Harris, a senator from California, spent her weekend in Iowa. In a CNN interview, she distanced herself from a label some in her party are embracing.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.:
In terms of where I am, who I am, I am a progressive Democrat. I am a Democrat. I'm a proud Democrat. I'm not a socialist.
Judy Woodruff:
The first caucus state also got to see former Housing Secretary Julian Castro for the first time as a candidate, as well as Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
Two other declared challengers, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, made stops in other states holding early contests, South Carolina and Nevada, respectively.
It was an active weekend, too, for other Democrats who could join the race eventually. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown visited Nevada. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was in Iowa, and so were Senator Michael Bennet and former Governor John Hickenlooper, both from Colorado.
Hickenlooper told Iowa Democrats that a governor like him might be a better fit for the White House.
John Hickenlooper:
I think a lot — awful lot of people in Congress are great up at coming up with visions. They're great at debating the issue. We need dreamers and debaters. I'm a doer.
Judy Woodruff:
He and some of the other would-be candidates have said they could reach their final decision soon.
