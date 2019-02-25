The latest campaign moves from a crowded early field of 2020 Democrats

Judy Woodruff:

It is a crowded group of Democrats vying to take on President Trump in 2020. The road to the Oval Office begins in a handful of key primary states, and the candidates are already out in full force.

It is a question hovering over this Democratic 2020 field, whether you're Elizabeth Warren stumping over the weekend in New Hampshire or Kamala Harris in Iowa, how to balance appealing to progressives in the party vs. the moderates.

Today, Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, made her own stand on her own campaign's financing. She says she's swearing off — quote — "fancy receptions or big-money raisers, only with people who can write the big checks."

The broader issue of political influence was part of her Granite State pitch this weekend.