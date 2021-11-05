The latest jobs report showed strong gains, but a worker shortage still exists. Here’s why

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

Not only did the government report stronger-than-expected gains last month, but it also found more jobs were created in August and September than had been previously estimated.

Last month, the private sector picked up momentum, with the leisure and hospitality sector adding 164,000 jobs. The professional business sector grew by 100,000, manufacturing by 60,000 more jobs.

Joining us from Chicago to explain what this means is Diane Swonk. She's the chief economist at Grant Thornton. That's a financial services firm.

Diane, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being with us.

I wonder, big picture, you see these job numbers growing, unemployment dipped slightly. Overall, when you look at these, where are the picture it paints of where we are in the recovery?