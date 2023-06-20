The legal and political implications of Hunter Biden’s plea deal

Adam Entous, The New York Times:

So basically, what happens is, is Hunter has been struggling with alcoholism basically since the early 2000s.

But his brother Beau would always take him to rehab, make sure he goes to the AAA, Alcoholics Anonymous, meetings. His brother dies in 2015. And after that, basically, the safety net disappears. Hunter doesn't have his brother Beau anymore. And so Hunter really just goes into a deep depression.

And during this period, the alcoholism comes back, and he — and he tries crack cocaine, and he's instantaneously addicted to it. So that's really kind of the context here. And I do think you need to understand what's going on with Joe Biden during this point. He had just lost his son Beau.

And the way Hunter spoke to family members and friends was very scary. I mean, he would say things like, "You all think the wrong son died," right? So that the context here is, I think, fear within the family that Hunter himself — they were really afraid for his future.

And so that's the context when he is trying to make money to basically pay for a lifestyle that his family had that really they couldn't afford at that stage. And so he's getting into business deals, which certainly raised ethical questions. And he was making decisions about — personal decisions about himself and what he was doing that reflected his state of mind, which was, he was he was using drugs all the time.

And so the tax charges and the gun issue are all at the — at this — really this terrible moment, when he basically can't keep track of anything in his life.