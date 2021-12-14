The link between climate change and tornadoes is unclear. Here’s what we know so far

John Yang:

Judy, while scientists are confident that climate change is driving an increase in some natural disasters, in the case of tornadoes, they say it's a bit trickier.

Victor Gensini is an associate professor of geographic and atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University.

Mr. Gensini, thanks so much for being with us.

So many superlatives being used to describe this tornado outbreak on Friday night. Help us put us — put this into perspective. How major of an event was this?