The ‘Little Women’ family of Oscar fame originated in the author’s actual home

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight: The film "Little Women" received six Oscar nominations this week, including for best picture.

The movie is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott.

But it turns out we have been saying her name wrong, as you will soon find out in this report from special correspondent Jared Bowen of WGBH in Boston.

He traveled to the writer's family home in Concord, Massachusetts, to see how it led to a work that endures some 150 years later.

It's part of ongoing arts and culture coverage, Canvas.