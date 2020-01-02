How 2020 Democrats’ fundraising numbers compare to each other — and to Trump

Judy Woodruff:

2019 was a year of dramatic changes and new trends in campaign finance. Some presidential candidates spent big money wooing donors in order to meet new Democratic Party debate criteria.

Two billionaires bankrolled their own campaigns, while other candidates struggled to raise enough money to keep their campaigns running.

To talk about all this and more, I'm joined by The Washington Post's Michelle Ye Hee Lee, who covers money in politics.

Michelle, good to see you. Thank you for joining us again on the "NewsHour."

So, first of all, how does this year in fund-raising generally compare to other election years?