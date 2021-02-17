The musical duo Black Violin’s Brief But Spectacular take on defying stereotypes

Kev Marcus:

We have always just made good music. Every time we get together, the vibe was always right.

So, I feel like, looking back, it kind of made sense that we would have a 20-year career together now, because that's how it was in high school.

My college professor, my first day of class, gives me a tape back, in 1999. He tells me, go home and listen to this tape and then come tell me about it next week.

So, I pop this tape in. And it's like a violin on fire, like a violin with soul. And I never heard a violin played like that before. But when I listened to it, I could tell it was a Black guy playing it. And I never had that experience with the violin.

So, it just changed my entire perception of what the violin could do. And I gave the tape to Wil. And he was vibing it too. Many years later, we named ourselves after the inspiration, the thing that changed our entire perception. This tape was recorded by a violinist.

His name was Stuff Smith. This is his last album he recorded before he died. And that album was called "Black Violin." That album changed the way we perceived the violin, so now the main Black Violin continues to change and challenge people's perceptions.