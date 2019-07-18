The opioid industry fought hard to keep this database hidden. Here’s what it shows

William Brangham:

This database, which the industry and the government fought to keep secret, was dug out by an investigative team at The Washington Post. It is data collected by the Drug Enforcement Agency about every single opioid pill made, shipped and sold in the U.S. between 2006 and 2012.

The Post analyzed the path of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills. Those were two of the key drugs in the genesis of the whole opioid crisis. And their analysis offers a jaw-dropping look at the tidal wave of drugs that washed across the country, some 76 billion pills in all.

Scott Higham is one of The Washington Post reporters on this series. And he joins me now.

Scott, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

And just an incredible piece of reporting and analysis that you guys have done here.

Scott, I wonder if you could just walk us through some of the more striking findings from this database.