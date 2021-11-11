The pandemic may not end anytime soon, but these tools can help stem its impact

Andy Slavitt:

Well, I want to make two points.

First of all, just because it's not over doesn't mean that we aren't entering a stage where we can't get on to many of the things in life that we did before the pandemic, and do them safely. We are now entering what I would call the tools era. We have lots and lots and lots of tools, from vaccines to masks to instant tests.

So these tools — and we're soon to have more tools with more medications — they allow us to do many things safely. But we have to keep in mind that, even while we're doing things more safely, there's still about an average of 450,000 people dying per year at the current rate. And if we don't take advantage of these tools, we're all potentially vulnerable.

So I think it's important to know that we can manage our way through this. And when we get to a point where we are quite confident that we can predict what's going to happen with the virus, then we will be at a place where we will be talking about moving on to something that's more endemic.

But we're not there yet because we still have waves happening all over the world, including, unfortunately, here in the U.S.