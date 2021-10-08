The pandemic pushed millions of U.S. workers to join the ‘Great Resignation.’ Here’s why

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. jobs report for September showed that COVID continues to disrupt the labor market. The government employment was far lower than expected.

One key reason, back-to-school hiring in public schools was lower than usual. But the report also underscores other complications in the labor market. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent, but that was due in part to people leaving the labor force altogether. Job openings are at a record high, and wages increased again last month, as companies tried to attract new employees.

More than 25 million people quit their jobs in the first seven months of this year, and it's now being called the great resignation.

Our business and economics correspondent Paul Solman explains.