The reporters behind Harvey Weinstein story on how it was ‘just the beginning’ for MeToo

Judy Woodruff:

Harvey Weinstein was a titan of the film industry, the prolific and powerful Hollywood media mogul behind Oscar-winning pictures like "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction."

But on October 5, 2017, all that came crashing down. On that day, a New York Times investigation led by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, was published. It exposed for the first time a decades-long trail of alleged abuse toward actors, former employees and others.

This included allegations of sexual assault, harassment and a coordinated campaign of intimidation meant to keep women silent.

Kantor and Twohey reporting on Weinstein marked a milestone in the cultural moment known as the MeToo movement.

In their book, "She Said," which is out today, Kantor and Twohey reveal the inner workings of their investigation.

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey join me now from New York.

Thank you to both of you for joining us. Congratulations on the book.

And, Jodi, I'm going to start with you.

The two of you did help change the landscape, the cultural landscape in this country, when it comes to how women are treated in terms of sexual misconduct.

But what I want to ask you is, why do you think women before now have not been willing to talk about these kinds of things?