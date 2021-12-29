The Republican Party is paying millions for Trump’s legal bills. Here’s why

Amna Nawaz:

A year out of office, former President Trump faces a series of investigations looking into his role in the January 6 riots, potential fraud in his family businesses, and sexual assault allegations.

Those probes could come to a head in the new year and could impact his political future. Despite that and no longer holding office, Trump remains a key figure in the Republican Party.

Joining us to discuss Trump's legal battles and his influence on the GOP is David Fahrenthold, who covers the Trump family and their businesses for The Washington Post.

David, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Always good to have you here.

Let's start in New York with those two parallel probes, a civil one and a criminal one, looking into the Trump businesses. The civil probe is by the New York attorney general, Letitia James, the criminal one by James and the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance.

Your reporting has found that Mr. Trump's legal bills, up to the tune of $1.6 million, are being paid for by the Republican Party. Is there precedent for that? And what did they tell you about why they are doing that?