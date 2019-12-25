What’s the outlook for U.S. foreign policy as a tumultuous decade ends?

Amna Nawaz:

In foreign policy, the past 10 years have seen both transformation and inertia.

In many countries, the leaders have changed, but an authoritarian style of leadership hasn't.

New powers are emerging, but are as opaque as ever. And evolving domestic politics could lead to new relationships between the United States and its allies.

"NewsHour"'s chief foreign affairs correspondent, Nick Schifrin, discusses this decade of discontent with three people who have shaped U.S. foreign policy.