The ruthless rise of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Anna Fifield:

There is no way he is giving up his nuclear weapons. He has put so much energy into this nuclear program, because it gives him a lot of legitimacy in this militaristic regime. It's a way for him to placate the hard-liners.

Often, something that is not recognized about North Korea is that this nuclear program is a great source of national pride amongst the ordinary people. Even amongst people who defect and don't like the regime, they're still proud that North Korea has managed to develop this nuclear program that South Korea and Japan have not.

It was in 2011, when he was taking over the leadership, that the Arab Spring was happening, and he saw what happened to Moammar Gadhafi in Libya, who had given up his nuclear program in a deal with the U.S.

So, I cannot see a situation where he gives it up entirely. But I can see a situation where he gives up something, he makes some gestures. He may give up some hardware, some of these missiles, because I think he does want these diplomatic talks with the United States to continue, because he wants sanctions relief. He wants to grow the economy, and he can't do that while the sanctions are in place.