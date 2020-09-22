The Senate’s tight timeline to confirm Trump’s SCOTUS nominee

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

Today, McConnell said he will defer to the Senate Judiciary chairman, Lindsey Graham, to start the process, lay out a beginning of that process.

But I think it's important for our viewers to be ready for this next very intense-looking month. And I'm going to lay out a timeline here. And I want to stress, this is just my best gas from talking to sources about what needs to happen and the timeline here.

This is not anything that has been formally set in motion. But one possible way this could go, let's look at a graphic here.

First of all, so we get this nomination this weekend, Sunday — or Saturday. Let's start with the week after that. In the next two weeks, from September 27 to October 10, that's really a possible timeline to just evaluate the nominee. The nominee would meet with senators, as we have been talking about, produce documents, do all of that research, senators and the nominee alike, getting to know each other. Not a lot of time.

After that is when you see the next time frame, the next two weeks in October seem a possible timeline for committee hearings. That could be one week or more and also a committee vote.

Democrats do have some ways of delaying things in that committee, but just by one week, and Republicans can overrule them.

All of that, Judy — look at this — leads you to the final kind of potential vote in the Senate itself. That is the last week of October. And Judy, that, of course, is also the week before Election Day.

So, this is an incredibly tight timeline. But, as Republican sources who back this idea tell me, it is doable.