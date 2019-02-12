The shocking violence that characterized the reign of ‘El Chapo’

Nick Schifrin:

Today's verdict came after years of arrests, dramatic escapes from prison and international manhunts for El Chapo, whose real name is Joaquin Guzman.

Prosecutors said, during Guzman's reign, the Sinaloa cartel became the largest and most prolific drug trafficking organization in the world. Throughout the trial, attorneys revealed new details about the financing and history of the cartel, details of murders committed personally by Guzman, and how, for decades, the cartel sent vast amounts of cocaine, heroin, meth and synthetic drugs into the U.S.

And they said El Chapo himself made nearly $14 billion in illicit profits. The jury deliberated for six days before delivering its verdict.

Defense lawyers said they — quote — "never faced a case with so many cooperating witnesses and so much evidence," but said they plan to appeal.

Noah Hurowitz has been covering the trial for "Rolling Stone" and joins me now.

Noah Hurowitz, thanks very much for being on the "NewsHour."

Can you tell us about the scene in the courtroom today and how El Chapo responded to the verdict?