The significance of former Russia adviser Fiona Hill’s congressional testimony

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, it's clear that Fiona Hill came here with an agenda.

And that agenda is to, based on reports, talk about the fact that she was against the removal of the former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and she was also really concerned with the actions of Trump allies. She thinks that they were abusing power by having the former ambassador of Ukraine removed.

She's, according to reports, wanted to come here, but she also was a complying with a subpoena, much like last week, when we saw the former ambassador of Ukraine say that she was legally required to be here. Her lawyer said she was served with a subpoena today and came here before Congress to offer information.

So we're not exactly sure exactly what she said in the deposition, because it's continuing to go on, but the idea is that she's going to be giving critical information that's going to be part of this impeachment inquiry. And, basically, it's going to be saying that Rudy Giuliani and Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to Europe — to the European Union, as well as the president's personal attorney, were operating outside of the official channels that the State Department has to try to pressure Ukraine to investigate the president's political rivals.