The stark difference between Trump’s and Biden’s responses to vote counting

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president, as well as his legal advisers, are really employing a strategy that we have seen the president use for years, and that is flooding the zone with information, misinformation, as well as lawsuits and accusations.

We're seeing either accusations or lawsuits being filed in several states, including in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, as well as in Nevada. All of this to say that they are really making a grab bag of accusations here, including that dead people are voting, that people are not being allowed to see the votes that are connected to the president or who are Republicans who want to make sure that the counts are being voted — are being — that the votes are being counted accurately.

They're also saying that people who maybe didn't meet the residency requirements voted.

Critics of the president say their legal strategy comes down to this. They want votes that are favorable of the president to be counted, and they don't want the votes that are favorable to Joe Biden to be counted.

Now, the Trump campaign is pushing back on that. There are also some legal actions that are looking bad for the president, including a judge in Georgia today saying that he is going to be dismissing a case where the Trump campaign was saying that absentee ballots are being mishandled.

That being said, legal advisers to the Trump campaign are leaning in on the Supreme Court. A legal adviser said just in the last few hours that they're hoping Amy Coney Barrett — quote — "comes through," saying that they think that the Supreme Court, where the president has nominated or confirmed three people, that they — that they will be able to step in and help the president win this.