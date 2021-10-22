The Supreme Court will hear the case against Texas’ abortion law. Here’s what to expect

Amna Nawaz:

The controversial new abortion restrictions in Texas remain in effect tonight but the U.S. Supreme Court will review it again within a matter of weeks.

The High Court issued an order today, and the justices opted not to block the state's SB-8 law in the interim. That law bans most abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

To explain what this means and what comes next at the court, we turn to Amy Howe of SCOTUSblog.

Amy, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being with us.

There has been a lot of back-and-forth on this law. So, just clarify, if you can, in plain terms for us, what exactly did the justices decide to do today?