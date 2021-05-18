The trailblazing women behind 50 years of extraordinary journalism at NPR

Lisa Napoli:

That's exactly it.

I knew their names. I have been following them for years, but I didn't really know where they'd come from. And, Judy, that's why I love writing books. I loved practicing journalism for so long, but writing books, you can dig deeper and find out the why.

And what really surprised me is the troubles that women faced. I knew from my mother that the economics for women were not always equitable, but I certainly didn't realize that there was a time when women weren't allowed to be on the air or even have a byline in the newspaper.

So, as a researcher and a writer and an amateur historian, I just loved telling the story of this media outlet through the lens of these four women who were able to make inroads that they couldn't have just even a few years before.