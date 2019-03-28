The U.S. is trying to negotiate peace with the Taliban, but is Afghanistan ready?

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. is currently negotiating with the Taliban to find an end to the America's longest war, in Afghanistan.

Tonight, the chief U.S. negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, is in Europe, briefing allies and trying to set up a meeting that will include the Taliban and the Afghan government.

But a new U.S. government report out today asks a fundamental question: Is Afghanistan ready for a peace deal and the American withdrawal that would come with it?

Here's Nick Schifrin.