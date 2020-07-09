The ‘unwise, disruptive policy’ of shutting out international students

Rebecca Blank:

So, we are very busily trying to change our entire mode of operation, so that we can have students back on campus and do so in a way that's safe for both our students, as well as our faculty and staff.

If we're able to accomplish that — and we believe we're going to be able to — then our international students should be able to stay under this order.

But, of course, it's possible that infections get a lot worse, various things happen, and that we would have to go to an all-online program at some point in the fall. And at that point, all our foreign students would be under threat of going home.

The effect on the institution, obviously, there's institutional financial effects on this, but that's not the primary issue. Our students are part of our campus community. They're integrated in, in a number of ways.

We want them to be as safe and as healthy as possible, and, in many cases for them, even if we're online, being in our dorms and staying here in Madison, and not trying to get home to what are sometimes much more uncertain situations in their home countries.