The US has a ‘thirst’ for immigrant workers. Why do so many struggle to get legal status?

Paul Solman:

Now, this man lost his job at Trump National Westchester in 2019, after news reports of having hired undocumented immigrants. At the time, Eric Trump said the company planned to check workers' status in the future.

But in his decade at the club, this worker had risen to banquet chef, selfie-ing with the likes of baseball legends Pedro Martinez and Mariano Rivera, and earning as much as $70,000 a year, between the club and odd winter jobs.

Couldn't they have found citizens to work for that kind of money?