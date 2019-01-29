These military families say public schools aren’t supporting their special-needs kids

Judy Woodruff:

Navigating a school system can be challenging for any parent with a child who has special needs, but, for military families, that stress is compounded by their lifestyle of repeated moves and attending different schools that offer varying levels of services.

In her second report focusing on military kids, special correspondent Kavitha Cardoza, with our partner Education Week, reports from Virginia Beach, Virginia, where a third of children in need of special education services can fall through the cracks.

It's part of our education series, Making the Grade.