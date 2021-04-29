‘This is Kalapuyan land’: Museum in Oregon has local communities tell their own story

Judy Woodruff:

Many museums, especially smaller ones, have been hit hard over the past year during the pandemic. A fall survey of museums around the country found more than 30 percent remain closed and a third were at risk for permanently closing.

But one museum on the outskirts of Portland, Oregon, has been bucking trends by being bold, gaining membership and financial support, even as the doors remain closed to the public.

Special correspondent Cat Wise has the story.

It's part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.