‘This isn’t a red or blue issue.’ Workers on political battle over state, city funding

Judy Woodruff:

As Congress eyes the next coronavirus relief bill, lawmakers are divided over whether it should include funding for cities and states that are reeling from the economic impact of coronavirus.

Democrats and some Republicans cite governors and mayors who say that aid is needed to stave off thousands of additional layoffs.

But others, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, say that such funding would amount to blue state bailouts.

The "NewsHour" spoke with a number of state and municipal workers, many of whom are on the front lines of battling this pandemic.