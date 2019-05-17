This wildfire season, aging power infrastructure may leave parts of California dark

Amna Nawaz:

The Camp Fire killed 85 people and burned down most of the town of Paradise to the ground, before it was eventually brought under control. Fire investigators say the utility's 100-year-old transmission lines snapped last November and created small fires that spread and turned into the Camp Fire.

State officials also say PG&E has caused multiple fires in 2017 as well. The company is facing lawsuits, potentially criminal charges, and filed for bankruptcy protection in January.

Russell Gold is senior energy reporter for The Wall Street Journal. He's been covering this. He's also the author of a new book on renewables called "Superpower."

Russell Gold, welcome to the "NewsHour."

One-hundred-year-old transmission lines, what do we know about how PG&E was run, what they were doing, what they failed to do that led to this devastating fire?