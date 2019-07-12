Tropical Storm Barry threatens New Orleans with significant rain, surge potential

Ken Graham:

We are telling them that the tropical-storm-force winds are already making their way on land. It's time to prepare yourselves, and that time is running out.

And we're really letting people know the fact that just be careful. If the local officials tell you not to be around these low areas where the storm surge is and the rain and these low areas of the bayous, you got to get out. If you're told to get out, you have to get out.

The water is already getting there. We have already seen some tide gauges come up. And these — this is the forecast for the storm surge, I mean, three to five feet in Lake Pontchartrain, and along the Louisiana coast up to six foot storm surge.

So it's a dangerous situation. And it's interesting, because 83 percent of the fatalities in the last three years, really, tropical systems, has been from the inland rain, half of those in automobiles.

So we're telling people, just when the rain is there, the flooding is there, please stay off the roads.