Trump administration’s tumultuous week ends with Acosta resignation

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, this was an uncomfortable moment at the end of an uncomfortable week for Secretary Acosta.

There is a thing call a perp walk, where local officials, local police department sometimes tell reporters when a criminal defendant or a high-profile suspect is going to be coming into the police station. That's what this felt like today.

It felt like Alex Acosta was being brought before the cameras to really explain to people that he was the problem, that he's a distraction amongst all the great things that the Trump administration is doing.

And it's important to remember how we got here. And how we got here is, the president essentially forced Secretary Acosta to go before cameras earlier this week. He encouraged him to have a press conference, where he was defending himself against this backlash.

The president then took a couple of days to think about how he did in that press conference, and decided that he just basically didn't do well enough. So the president is saying that this was Secretary Acosta's idea, but, in reality, the president decided that he was not going to be able to stay on because he didn't look good for the administration.

Then you add to the idea that the president is now trying to really distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein. They were good friends. They used to party together, have at times young women, not underage women, but young women, at these parties.

But these new charges against Epstein of essentially paying witnesses to not talk about the things that they might know about his possible human trafficking and abuse of children shows that this isn't going to go away.

So, even though Alex Acosta is now leaving the administration, effective on July 19, what we see is that the president might still be having to deal with this.