Trump aims to expand religious and philosophical exemptions for health workers

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the president announced the new rule tied to the National Day of Prayer. Conservative groups welcomed what they call conscience protections.

But women's groups, LGBTQ advocates and others are warning the rule could reduce services and lead to discrimination against transgender patients and others, if providers refuse to deliver certain care or treat people.

Under the new rule, hospitals, clinics and other institutions must comply with 25 laws that are part of this in order to receive funding from federal programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

Margot Sanger-Katz writes about health care for The New York Times. And she joins me here.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

So you have described this to my colleagues as an expansion of existing rules, both the category of workers, but also the ways in which they can object. Explain that to me.